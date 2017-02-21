Bridge on 116th Street closed
The City of Burien closed the Peter Western Bridge to all traffic on Thursday, February 9. City staff notified the Burien Police, Fire Department and utility companies. Because of a deep snow followed by heavy rain, the ravine experienced severe scouring, which has caused significant erosion underneath the bridge's support columns.
