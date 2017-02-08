Bedroom meets digital era in thoughtful comedy
Passion, ambition and the Internet become inextricably entangled in the thoughtful comedy Sex with Strangers at Burien Actors Theatre. Performances of this Washington State premiere, written by Laure Eason, run Feb. 10 through March 5. The Burien Actors Theatre production features specialty drinks themed to the show and plenty of free on-site parking, plus an opening night party.
