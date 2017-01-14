WABI Burien's 'Weekday Walk' will be through Tukwila Parks on Wed., Jan. 18

Just in time for your New Year's resolutions to get more exercise, meet new people, and explore mysterious lands - Tukwila! WABI Weekday Walkers will enjoy three Tukwila parks on Wednesday, January 18, the third Wednesday of the month, at 9 am. We'll meet at Hazelnut Park and take in Macadam Winter Garden and Foster Memorial Park .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.