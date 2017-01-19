VIDEOS: Failed burglar caught on camera trying to break into Burien 911 store

One of Burien's newer businesses - 911 Supply, located at 136 SW 152nd Street - was the victim of an attempted break-in on Monday night, Jan. 16. Ironically, this business caters to the uniform and equipment needs of first responders in the state of Washington. The attempted break-in happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, and involved one male suspect and a large rock.

