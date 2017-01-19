VIDEOS: Failed burglar caught on came...

VIDEOS: Failed burglar caught on camera trying to break into Burien 911 store

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Waterland Blog

One of Burien's newer businesses - 911 Supply, located at 136 SW 152nd Street - was the victim of an attempted break-in on Monday night, Jan. 16. Ironically, this business caters to the uniform and equipment needs of first responders in the state of Washington. The attempted break-in happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, and involved one male suspect and a large rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16) Sep '16 not participating 6
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,860 • Total comments across all topics: 278,061,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC