VIDEO: Time lapse of Friday's 'Empty Bowls' lunch serving; dinner is 4-8 p.m.
Here's a time lapse video of the serving line at Friday's 12th annual 'Empty Bowls' fundraiser at the Burien Community Center, which continues with a Dinner from 4 - 8 p.m.: Moshier potters have teamed up with Discover Burien and Burien Parks and Recreation to host this great event, which serves as a fundraiser for the Highline and White Center Food Banks.
