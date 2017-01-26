Trump sanctuary cities order has no effect on Burien ordinance, city attorney says

Nothing in the recently passed Burien ordinance making the city an immigration sanctuary will run afoul of the recent order from President Trump regarding the punishment of sanctuary cities. Simply put, nothing in Ordinance 651 is in conflict with the President's Executive Order, Burien City Attorney Lisa Marshall said in a news release Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26. Marshall says the city ordinance says that city police and city officials "will not inquire into a person's immigration status, nor would local government officials have a reason to."

