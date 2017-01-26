Trump sanctuary cities order has no effect on Burien ordinance, city attorney says
Nothing in the recently passed Burien ordinance making the city an immigration sanctuary will run afoul of the recent order from President Trump regarding the punishment of sanctuary cities. Simply put, nothing in Ordinance 651 is in conflict with the President's Executive Order, Burien City Attorney Lisa Marshall said in a news release Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26. Marshall says the city ordinance says that city police and city officials "will not inquire into a person's immigration status, nor would local government officials have a reason to."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha...
|Oct '16
|penis Is Erect
|3
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC