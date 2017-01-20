Student with gun caught, expelled fro...

Student with gun caught, expelled from Sylvester Middle School Friday

On Friday, Jan. 20, a student was caught with a gun in his possession at Sylvester Middle School in Burien. According to an email sent by school Principal Kyle Linman, the student with the gun was reported by classmates, and security and police responded.

