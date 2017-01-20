Student with gun caught, expelled from Sylvester Middle School Friday
On Friday, Jan. 20, a student was caught with a gun in his possession at Sylvester Middle School in Burien. According to an email sent by school Principal Kyle Linman, the student with the gun was reported by classmates, and security and police responded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha...
|Oct '16
|penis Is Erect
|3
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC