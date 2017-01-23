Stand Up for Animals at 'Open Bite Night' fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 4

Stand Up For Animals at the "Open Bite Night" fundraiser, benefiting Burien CARES on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, and are on sale at CARES or Paws & Relax Doggie Day Care, both located at 909 SW 151st Street, or online at Buriencares.org .

