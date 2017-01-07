Shooting in downtown Burien Saturday ...

Shooting in downtown Burien Saturday injures one

Police say that two men were seen in a verbal dispute near SW 152nd Street near 4th Ave SW when one of the men pulled out a firearm and shot the other in the shoulder. Person shot in shoulder in Burien near SW 152 & 4th SW.

