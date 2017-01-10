Ruth Lorraine Beckstrom
Ruth Lorraine Beckstrom, age 89, passed away in Burien, Washington, on December 27, 2016. Born in Page, North Dakota, she was the tenth child of eleven to parents Lewis and Julia Warner Ruth met her future husband, Victor Beckstrom shortly after World War II, and were engaged after a whirlwind romance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Highline Times.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha...
|Oct '16
|penis Is Erect
|3
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC