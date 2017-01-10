Ruth Lorraine Beckstrom

Ruth Lorraine Beckstrom

Ruth Lorraine Beckstrom, age 89, passed away in Burien, Washington, on December 27, 2016. Born in Page, North Dakota, she was the tenth child of eleven to parents Lewis and Julia Warner Ruth met her future husband, Victor Beckstrom shortly after World War II, and were engaged after a whirlwind romance.

