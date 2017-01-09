Rick Jump to retire from White Center...

Rick Jump to retire from White Center Food Bank

51 min ago Read more: The White Center Blog

In an unexpected move, White Center Food Bank Director Rick Jump announced that he will be retiring from the non-profit due to health reasons. Jump has been in charge of the food bank for the last 12 years, and is quite the well-known community figure, having lived in White Center for 35 years.

