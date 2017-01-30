Ribbon Cutting for Advertiser Skinper...

Ribbon Cutting for Advertiser Skinperfect Aesthetics will be Thursday, Feb. 9

Newly located in Mid-Town Burien at 636 SW 152nd Street, Suite D as of August 1st 2016, this clinic enjoys a sterling reputation for providing both a premium experience and results. Once an Olde Burien landmark storefront for over 11 years, Darla made the decision to expand her business and move to a more harmonious location.

