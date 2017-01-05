Presidential inauguration tickets ava...

Presidential inauguration tickets available through Rep. Jayapal's office

The office of newly sworn in U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal is offering tickets to the presidential inauguration on a first-come basis. Each representative has a limited number of tickets to provide to constituents.

