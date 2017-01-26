Police searching for suspect with warrants in Burien Thursday

The King County Sheriff's Office told The B-Town Blog that officers are chasing a man with a couple of warrants near Ambaum Blvd. SW and SW 124th-128th Streets Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, 2017. As of 4 p.m. this is an active, ongoing search, with a large police turnout including the Guardian One helicopter overhead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.