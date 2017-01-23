PHOTOS/VIDEO: Burien family takes par...

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Burien family takes part in historic Women's March Saturday

Burien was represented at the historic Women's March in Seattle on Saturday , as the Kleitsch family participated - along with an estimated 175,000 others. This event is considered to be the largest-ever demonstration in U.S. history, with estimates of over 3.3 million participants.

