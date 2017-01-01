PHOTOS: Snow turns area into New Year...

PHOTOS: Snow turns area into New Year's Winter Wonderland

Courtesy Elston Hill comes these photos of the overnight snow that hit the Burien area, and to which most of us awoke to on New Year's Day 2017 : If you've got some good snow photos you'd like to share with our Readers, please email high-res .jpegs to Amazing. And not a flake in Redondo Beach, Des Moines.

