PHOTOS: Duwamish Head Sailboat Race sails past Burien shores

Courtesy resident Elston Hill comes more amazing photos, this time documenting Saturday's Duwamish Head Race, which sailed past the shores of Burien. According to the Three Tree Point Yacht Club , this race started at the Des Moines Marina fishing pier, and raced north to Blakely Rock, before returning to finish at the end of the fishing pier.

