Over 1100 attend Empty Bowls fundraiser; $21,525 raised for local Food Banks

Burien's 12th annual 'Empty Bowls' fundraiser was held last Friday , with 1,164 people attending and $21,525 raised for the White Centera & Highline Area Food Banka s! Every year, Moshier potters team up with Discover Burien and Burien Parks and Recreation to host Empty Bowls. Empty Bowls events can be found around the country raising money to combat hunger in our communities.

