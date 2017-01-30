Over 1100 attend Empty Bowls fundraiser; $21,525 raised for local Food Banks
Burien's 12th annual 'Empty Bowls' fundraiser was held last Friday , with 1,164 people attending and $21,525 raised for the White Centera & Highline Area Food Banka s! Every year, Moshier potters team up with Discover Burien and Burien Parks and Recreation to host Empty Bowls. Empty Bowls events can be found around the country raising money to combat hunger in our communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha...
|Oct '16
|penis Is Erect
|3
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC