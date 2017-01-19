Northwest Symphony Orchestra holding Valentines Concert on Friday, Feb. 10

Burien's Northwest Symphony Orchestra will be holding a Valentines Concert on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at the Highline Performing Arts Center. This concert is part of the NWSO's 30th Anniversary Season, and features an Anniversary Overture by Northwest composer Roger Treece, Tchaikovsky's popular Piano Concerto #1 with internationally known soloist Sown Le Choi, and Symphony #4 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

