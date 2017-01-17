Meet officers and check out new police cars at Tenino event
The Tenino Police Department will hold an open house 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at its headquarters, 358 McClellan St. S. The event will include tours of the department, a chance to meet officers, and a ribbon-cutting and dedication of the department's three new patrol vehicles. The department has hired two new officers who will join the force after they complete the Washington State Basic Law Enforcement Academy in Burien, said Tenino Police Chief Don Moody.
