Man shot, killed in Burien early Tuesday evening
Just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday , Burien Police officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired near the 13700 block of Ambaum Blvd SW . Witnesses saw a group running from the scene near the Alturas Apartments, and saw another man lying on the ground nearby.
