Man shot dead in Burien: No arrest made yet

King County Sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call shortly before 6pm of shots being fired near the Altura Apartments and the Buena Market in the 13700 block of Ambaum Blvd. in Burein. When they arrived they found a man, who appeared to be in his late teens or early 20's, shot at least once.

