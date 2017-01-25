Local Cub Scouts will hold a 'Raingutter Regatta' sailboat race Saturday, Feb. 4

Local Cub Scouts are inviting all to join them for a fun morning of making and racing sailboats at top speed at a 'Raingutter Regatta' on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 - 10 a.m. at St. Bernadette School Hall in Burien. Cub Scouts will build sailboats and race them against each other - using their breath for power - to see who has the fastest boat.

