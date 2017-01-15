LETTER: Resident says Metro Transit has reduced afternoon bus routes for Burien
It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The B-Town Blog nor its staff: ] Over the past year it has become obvious that Metro has reduced bus capacity between Burien and Downtown Seattle, specifically the afternoon routes to Burien, by removing articulated buses from the routes. Metro's Service Guidelines states: "Overcrowding is defined as a trip that on average has 25 to 50 percent more riders than seats or has people standing for longer than 20 minutes."
