Learn about 'Mysterious England' at Burien Library Saturday, Feb. 11

Join an interactive panel of Northwest authors as they discuss their books, love for the mystery genre and England at the Burien Library on Saturday, Feb. 11. Marty Wingate Bestselling author Marty Wingate shares her love of Britain in her two mystery series, the Birds of a Feather books, which follow Julia Lanchester, bird lover, who runs a tourist o ce in Su olk village, and the Potting Shed mysteries, which feature Pru Parke, a middle-aged American gardener transplanted from Texas to England. Marty leads garden tours in England, Scotland, and Ireland, spending free moments deep in research for her books.

