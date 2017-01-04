Friday's Burien Arts Opening Reception is movin' on up to city offices
Another first Friday brings another Opening Reception for an exciting Burien Arts Association fine arts exhibit, which is movin' on up to Burien's municipal offices on the third floor of the Burien Library/City Hall. Meet artists Danny Bobrow and Alex Trapp at the Opening Reception this Friday, Jan. 6, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the municipal offices, 400 SW 152nd Street, Suite 300.
