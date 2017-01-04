Friday's Burien Arts Opening Receptio...

Friday's Burien Arts Opening Reception is movin' on up to city offices

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: The Waterland Blog

Another first Friday brings another Opening Reception for an exciting Burien Arts Association fine arts exhibit, which is movin' on up to Burien's municipal offices on the third floor of the Burien Library/City Hall. Meet artists Danny Bobrow and Alex Trapp at the Opening Reception this Friday, Jan. 6, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the municipal offices, 400 SW 152nd Street, Suite 300.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16) Sep '16 not participating 6
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,304 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,352

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC