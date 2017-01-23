FOLLOWUP: Burien Police consider anti-Mexican graffiti on RV as 'hate crime'

The Burien Police Department told The B-Town Blog on Monday that it considers the recent anti-Mexican graffiti left on an RV as a 'Malicious Harassment' or hate crime. This charge falls under state law RCW 9a.36.080 , which classifies Malicious Harassment as a class C felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years, and/or a fine of $10,000.

