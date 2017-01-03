Corrections officer charged in road r...

Corrections officer charged in road rage incident

A rookie Pierce County corrections officer has been charged with second-degree assault for pointing his gun at another car during a road rage incident in Burien, according to court documents. Yury Nijnik, 28, is set for arraignment Feb. 10 at the Regional Justice Center in Kent.

