City of Burien will sue FAA if it does not quickly stop controversial over-flights
The Burien City Council has agreed 6-1 to hire a San Francisco law firm to take the Federal Aviation Administration to court if the agency does not immediately stop changes in commuter jet flights over Burien, and if the agency fails to do a legally required environmental impact study on the impact of the over-flights. The lone "No" vote was from Councilmember Bob Edgar, who said he was worried about the final cost of such a legal action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha...
|Oct '16
|penis Is Erect
|3
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC