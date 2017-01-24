City of Burien will sue FAA if it doe...

City of Burien will sue FAA if it does not quickly stop controversial over-flights

The Burien City Council has agreed 6-1 to hire a San Francisco law firm to take the Federal Aviation Administration to court if the agency does not immediately stop changes in commuter jet flights over Burien, and if the agency fails to do a legally required environmental impact study on the impact of the over-flights. The lone "No" vote was from Councilmember Bob Edgar, who said he was worried about the final cost of such a legal action.

