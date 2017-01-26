Charge: Man fatally beat, dumped his girlfriend's body in 2014
A 32-year-old man was charged this week for the Burien death of his girlfriend in 2014, according to King County Superior Court records. A 32-year-old man was charged this week for the Burien death of his girlfriend in 2014, according to King County Superior Court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha...
|Oct '16
|penis Is Erect
|3
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC