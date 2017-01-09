Burien Police: Deadly Burien shooting caused by disrespect to gang tagging
Graffiti and not drugs were the cause of the fatal shooting of an 18-year old man in a dark alley area behind the Alturas apartment complex last week, said Burien Police. Despite vocal concerns of many city residents, Burien Police say the management of the Alturas Apartments have been "very responsive to any incidents they become aware of" and that they are a "good partner with the Burien Police."
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
