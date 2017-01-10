Burien City Council passes law that protects resident's immigration status

A loudly clapping and cheering audience at the Burien City Council meeting Monday night welcomed the 4-3 vote approving a revised ordinance that said city officials, police and contractors could not seek information about the immigration status of residents. The discussion a few weeks ago began as one to create a sanctuary for undocumented residents, and one modeled after a very strong San Francisco ordinance which was modified on Monday evening to not include the term "sanctuary" because as one Councilmember explained, the term is not a legal word and that it means different things to different people.

