Burglary at U-Haul

Man shot while sleeping a A 74-year old man was shot early in the morning on Thurs., Jan. 19. Police responded to numerous reports of shots being fired near S. 128th Street and 26th Avenue S. around midnight.a When deputies arrived they found shell casings on the ground in front of the house and bullet holes in the walls of one home, where no one was injured. A few minutes later, officers received a call from a neighbor saying that a man was struck while he was asleep.

