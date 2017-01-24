Burglary at U-Haul

Burglary at U-Haul

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Highline Times

Man shot while sleeping a A 74-year old man was shot early in the morning on Thurs., Jan. 19. Police responded to numerous reports of shots being fired near S. 128th Street and 26th Avenue S. around midnight.a When deputies arrived they found shell casings on the ground in front of the house and bullet holes in the walls of one home, where no one was injured. A few minutes later, officers received a call from a neighbor saying that a man was struck while he was asleep.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Highline Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16) Sep '16 not participating 6
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,222,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC