Be Yoga Burien announces Gentle Chair Based Yoga for all; only $10/session
A commitment to your wellness is a big part of what drives owner Nina Granatir to offer so many varieties of yoga and stimulating exercise at Be Yoga Burien, and now this commitment extends to those who may benefit from the most gentle chair based program. All ages and abilities are welcome to discover this class designed to improve and maintain mobility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Center Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha...
|Oct '16
|penis Is Erect
|3
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC