Advertiser St. Bernadette Parish School hosting Open House on Wed., Feb. 1

St. Bernadette Parish School hosting Open House on Wed., Feb. 1

Advertiser St. Bernadette Parish School will be hosting an OPEN HOUSE on Wednesday, Feb. 1 , from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. All area families interested in St. Bernadette enrollment are encouraged to attend this informational Open House and School Tour, and experience how St. Bernadette Parish School is educating "Today's Learners into Tomorrows Leaders." NEW for the 2017-2018 school year: St. Bernadette School is starting full day Preschool and Pre-Kindergarten classes.

