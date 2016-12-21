Washington police departments sending...

Washington police departments sending support to injured Mount Vernon officer

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Bellingham Herald

A Washington State Trooper directs traffic around a roadblock near Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon, Wash., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. A Mount Vernon Police officer was shot and critically wounded by a suspect who was then barricaded in a Mount Vernon residence, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16) Sep '16 not participating 6
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,449

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC