REMINDER: Highline High Robotics at Jan. 3 Burien Film Office Happy Hour
Darin Gee will do a presentation about Highline High School's FIRST Robotics Program at the next Burien Film Office Happy Hour, to be held next Tuesday night, Jan. 3. This is a FREE, open, all-ages event, which will be held at the Tin Theater from 5:30-7 p.m. Founded in 2011, the Highline High Tekerz Robotics Team program strives "to create a strong team environment that values cooperation, team spirit, sportsmanship, and gracious professionalism. While our team is student-led, respect between students and mentors is of the utmost importance, and we endeavor to foster harmonious working relationships between all team participants.
