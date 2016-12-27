REMINDER: Highline High Robotics at J...

REMINDER: Highline High Robotics at Jan. 3 Burien Film Office Happy Hour

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Waterland Blog

Darin Gee will do a presentation about Highline High School's FIRST Robotics Program at the next Burien Film Office Happy Hour, to be held next Tuesday night, Jan. 3. This is a FREE, open, all-ages event, which will be held at the Tin Theater from 5:30-7 p.m. Founded in 2011, the Highline High Tekerz Robotics Team program strives "to create a strong team environment that values cooperation, team spirit, sportsmanship, and gracious professionalism. While our team is student-led, respect between students and mentors is of the utmost importance, and we endeavor to foster harmonious working relationships between all team participants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16) Sep '16 not participating 6
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for King County was issued at December 27 at 11:31AM PST

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,028 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,878

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC