PODCAST: Woman killed by DUI driver; Jack Mayne on sanctuary cities & morea

Here's episode #78 of our SoKing News Podcast Weekly Recap, which is sponsored by a generous grant from J-Lab's Encore Media Entrepreneurs program, supported with funding from the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation, and the Nicholas B. Ottaway Foundation: SoKing News Weekly Recap for Dec. 9-12, 2016: Burien woman killed by suspected DUI driver; VIP Hookah Lounge closed; Burien City Council considers 'sanctuary' status; King County Sheriff's Office unveils memorial; Jack Mayne on sanctuary cities; 'The Final Take' & morea : Please share this Podcast - just press the Menu button above and elect 'Share'! You can also subscribe, hear previous episodes and rate us on iTunes here !

