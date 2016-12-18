PODCAST: Hoax bomb threat results in lockdown; Jack Mayne on good kidsa
Here's episode #79 of our SoKing News Podcast Weekly Recap, which is sponsored by a generous grant from J-Lab's Encore Media Entrepreneurs program, supported with funding from the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation, and the Nicholas B. Ottaway Foundation: SoKing News Weekly Recap for Dec. 16-19, 2016: Hoax bomb threat in Burien results in lockdown; Burien man arrested for double homicide; SeaTac City Council talks ethics; Puget Sound Weather Geek forecast; Jack Mayne on our good younger residents; 'The Final Take' & morea : Please share this Podcast - just press the Menu button above and elect 'Share'! You can also subscribe, hear previous episodes and rate us on iTunes here !
