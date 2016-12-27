New year brings new gallery at city offices

In the case of the Burien Arts Association, the change is converting from a storefront gallery in Olde Burien to a mobile gallery at Burien's municipal offices on the third floor of the Burien Library/City Hall. Beginning Friday, Jan. 6, Burien Arts will host an exhibit of fine detailed drawings by Danny Bobrow and landscape paintings by Alex Trapp at the city offices.

