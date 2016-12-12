JOBS: Highline Public Schools holding...

JOBS: Highline Public Schools holding Winter Job Fair this Friday, Dec. 16

Monday Dec 12

Winter Job Fair Highline Public Schools Central Office 15675 Ambaum SW, Burien, WA 98166 Friday, December 16, 2016: 3:00 - 5:00 P.M. The Job Fair will be held at the District's Central Office, located at 15675 Ambaum Blvd. SW in Burien.

