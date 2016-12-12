JOBS: Highline Public Schools holding Winter Job Fair this Friday, Dec. 16
Winter Job Fair Highline Public Schools Central Office 15675 Ambaum SW, Burien, WA 98166 Friday, December 16, 2016: 3:00 - 5:00 P.M. The Job Fair will be held at the District's Central Office, located at 15675 Ambaum Blvd. SW in Burien.
