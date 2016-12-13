Jack Mayne Editorial: 'Sanctuary City...

Jack Mayne Editorial: 'Sanctuary City' label will change absolutely nothing

Tuesday Dec 13

The proposal to make Burien a so-called 'sanctuary city' will change absolutely nothing in the way undocumented aliens are already treated. For two decades, the King County Sheriff's department has had rules that it would not enforce federal immigration laws.

