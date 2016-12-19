Highline High Robotics Program to be featured at Jan. 3 Film Office Happy Hour

Darin Gee will do a presentation about Highline High School's FIRST Robotics Program at the next Burien Film Office Happy Hour, to be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at the Tin Theater. Founded in 2011, the Highline High Tekerz Robotics Team program strives "to create a strong team environment that values cooperation, team spirit, sportsmanship, and gracious professionalism.

