High winds knock scaffolding down at Pillar Properties construction site

Courtesy Toby Frey at Best Vacuum Of Burien comes these photos, showing fallen scaffolding - likely from high winds - at the Pillar Properties construction site near Burien Town Square on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20. "There are no injuries and only minor damage beyond the scaffolding itself," Peter Davidson of Compass General Construction said. "We expect it to all be cleaned up by tomorrow."

