High winds knock scaffolding down at Pillar Properties construction site
Courtesy Toby Frey at Best Vacuum Of Burien comes these photos, showing fallen scaffolding - likely from high winds - at the Pillar Properties construction site near Burien Town Square on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20. "There are no injuries and only minor damage beyond the scaffolding itself," Peter Davidson of Compass General Construction said. "We expect it to all be cleaned up by tomorrow."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha...
|Oct '16
|penis Is Erect
|3
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC