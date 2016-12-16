'Happy Holidays Friends & Neighbors' ...

'Happy Holidays Friends & Neighbors' from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: The SeaTac Blog

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate wants to wish "Happy Holidays Friends & Neighbors!" as well as a "Happy New Year to All!" To see the latest Open Houses, neighborhoods, listings - or to even find the value of your home - be sure to visit their website here , or call 244-6400 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The SeaTac Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16) Sep '16 not participating 6
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,445

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC