Former Burien store owner sentenced to 14 Months for Food Stamp Trafficking

The former owner of Cynthia's Polynesian Market in Burien was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 14 months in prison and three years of supervised release for food stamp benefit fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes. Rohit Reddy, 43, pleaded guilty to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud on July 1, 2016.

