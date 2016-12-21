Egg throwing turns into SWAT standoff...

Egg throwing turns into SWAT standoff in Burien

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: The Columbian

A Burien man who allegedly threw eggs at his neighbors and then planted a fake bomb on the fence separating their properties was arrested Monday afternoon following a nearly six-hour standoff with the King County sheriff's SWAT team and bomb unit. Deputies "have lots of history" with the 55-year-old suspect and have responded to numerous complaints about his unusual behavior and apparent mental-health problems, said sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16) Sep '16 not participating 6
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,442

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC