Egg throwing turns into SWAT standoff in Burien

A Burien man who allegedly threw eggs at his neighbors and then planted a fake bomb on the fence separating their properties was arrested Monday afternoon following a nearly six-hour standoff with the King County sheriff's SWAT team and bomb unit. Deputies "have lots of history" with the 55-year-old suspect and have responded to numerous complaints about his unusual behavior and apparent mental-health problems, said sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.