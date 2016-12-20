Divided Burien Council passes sanctuary ordinance at Monday night meeting
The Burien City Council met for nearly four hours on Monday night , even after three of the seven members left because of the late hour, and before it finally approved a modified and largely symbolic sanctuary law that forbids city employees and contractors from asking any person about immigration documents. Mayor Lucy Krakowiak and Deputy Mayor Bob Edgar left at 10 p.m., passing the chair to Councilmember Nancy Tosta.
