City of Burien's Stormwater Outreach department says 'Don't Drip and Drive'

The City of Burien's Stormwater Outreach department says "Motorists should fix leaks so they 'Don't Drip and Drive'": Motorists in Burien can find an affordable fix and keep pollutants out of Puget Sound, thanks to the "Don't Drip and Drive" program. As part of the program, participating repair shops across Washington will conduct a free visual leak inspection .

