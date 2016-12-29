Burien Police nab hit-and-run driver after she strikes pedestrian with SUV
On Dec. 21 just before 6 p.m., Burien Police received a report of a pedestrian who was struck by an SUV at SW 146th Street and 1st Ave SW . "An alert officer saw an SUV a few minutes later which matched the description of the fleeing vehicle," Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha...
|Oct '16
|penis Is Erect
|3
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC